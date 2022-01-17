Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,728,000 after buying an additional 350,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,959,000 after purchasing an additional 312,597 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,536,000 after purchasing an additional 124,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,322,000 after purchasing an additional 217,017 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $307,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $74.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.