Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,064 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after buying an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,668,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after buying an additional 232,398 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Bank of America by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 146,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of BAC opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

