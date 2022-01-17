Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

UBER opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

