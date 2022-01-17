Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,784 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 516,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,962 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after acquiring an additional 52,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 280,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

