Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $121.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

