Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,832 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $104.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average is $102.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

