Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 122 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.68.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $596.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $603.87 and its 200 day moving average is $532.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

