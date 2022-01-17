Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.74.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

