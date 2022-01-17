Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Up 129.8% in December

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 129.8% from the December 15th total of 665,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 619,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE MX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. 991,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,131. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $927.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 706,503 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after buying an additional 644,161 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after buying an additional 490,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after buying an additional 383,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,045,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

