Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $964.28 million, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.37. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

