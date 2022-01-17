Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 34 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS stock opened at $427.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.34. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

