Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,042,000 after acquiring an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 459,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:LAC opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 1.18. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $41.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

