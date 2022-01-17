Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $671,000 Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $114.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

