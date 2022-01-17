Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $566,000 Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $23.36.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $119,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $84,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,536 shares of company stock worth $1,818,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.