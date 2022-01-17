Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $138.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.36. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.05.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

