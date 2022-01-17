Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

AIV stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.69.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

