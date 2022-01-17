Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,241 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,531.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W opened at $171.46 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.93 and a 1-year high of $355.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.46 and a 200 day moving average of $253.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.82 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on W. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.62.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $1,017,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,083 shares of company stock valued at $24,432,426. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.