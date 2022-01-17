Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 191.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lyft by 77.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $41.26 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,275. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.