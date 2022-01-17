Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,875,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.
CD opened at $5.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
CD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.
Chindata Group Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
