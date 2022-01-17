Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,875,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

CD opened at $5.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

