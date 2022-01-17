Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALXO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $749.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $89.04.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

In other news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $906,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,988 shares of company stock valued at $16,341,535 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

