Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,688 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

NYSE:ECL opened at $216.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.59 and its 200 day moving average is $222.98. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.