Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist dropped their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $23.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.