Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,936 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 169,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Evergy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,415 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $65.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $463,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

