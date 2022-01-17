Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $264,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $67.37 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.