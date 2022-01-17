Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,650 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,155,000 after purchasing an additional 254,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after purchasing an additional 189,882 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $84.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

