Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.46% of MacroGenics worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in MacroGenics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,100 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MacroGenics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,857,000 after acquiring an additional 106,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in MacroGenics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 562,389 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $884.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.06. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.