Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 221,640 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 221,640 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 180,077 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% during the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 507,761 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 30.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 228,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,779,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $52.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

