Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $8.30 Million in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.19% of SeaWorld Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $722,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after buying an additional 156,683 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $15,620,000.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,364,091. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $63.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 2.29. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.10.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

