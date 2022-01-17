Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,864 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 26.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTHM opened at $24.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

