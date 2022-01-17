Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad Sells 2,750 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,750 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $50,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,906 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $220,434.48.

On Monday, December 27th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $433,668.48.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,047.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $4,252.50.

On Friday, November 12th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 400 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $6,804.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $1,734,533.85.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.39. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

