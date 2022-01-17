LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Short Interest Update

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the December 15th total of 368,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on MSIXF. TD Securities reduced their target price on LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LifeWorks from C$39.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded LifeWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on LifeWorks from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeWorks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

MSIXF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 467. LifeWorks has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

