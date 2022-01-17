LICT (LICT) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

LICT (OTCMKTS: LICT) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare LICT to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LICT alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LICT and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A LICT Competitors 920 2853 2734 120 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 25.85%. Given LICT’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LICT has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LICT and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $124.07 million $37.09 million 17.04 LICT Competitors $14.27 billion $1.20 billion -3.41

LICT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LICT. LICT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

LICT has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LICT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 21.88% N/A N/A LICT Competitors -119.39% -35.37% 0.78%

Summary

LICT competitors beat LICT on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About LICT

LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.