Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Lennar stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average is $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lennar by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 82,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

