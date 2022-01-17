Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Lawson Products reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,250%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

LAWS opened at $46.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.58 million, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.02. Lawson Products has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $62.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lawson Products by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lawson Products by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

