Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,961 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $64.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 110.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.87.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

