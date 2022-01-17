La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Holdings Decreased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,541 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 60.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,889,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,892. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.62. 10,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,110. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.