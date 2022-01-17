Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLYCY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. Kunlun Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kunlun Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

