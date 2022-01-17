Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($5.29) to GBX 400 ($5.43) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.36) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

KOS opened at GBX 316.20 ($4.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 273.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -10.33. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 136 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 326 ($4.43).

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

