Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,939 shares of company stock worth $14,051,645 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

