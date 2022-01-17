Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.13

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $80.46 million and approximately $929,938.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012256 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.36 or 0.00775762 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022428 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

