KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

