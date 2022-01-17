Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 584.66%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,274,000 after buying an additional 61,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,768,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after buying an additional 359,335 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,163,000 after buying an additional 2,557,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.