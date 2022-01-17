Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 755,600 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the December 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

NYSE KL opened at $40.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 351,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $7,815,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

