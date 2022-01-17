Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the December 15th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KFS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 27,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.41. Kingsway Financial Services has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 52.34%.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,178 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,961.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 137,712 shares of company stock valued at $751,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 118,069 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

