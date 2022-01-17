Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Up 153.2% in December

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 153.2% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth $224,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

KINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.