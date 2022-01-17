King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 56,955 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,955 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.09% of OneSpan worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OneSpan by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 234,582 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 152,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in OneSpan by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 678,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OneSpan by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $247,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $16.54 on Monday. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

