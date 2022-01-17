King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 145,030 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,030 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.62% of ACI Worldwide worth $22,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 64,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,084 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACIW opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.