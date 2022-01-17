King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $539,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 11.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 498,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,954,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 17.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 31.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,129 shares of company stock worth $7,665,514. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $78.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

