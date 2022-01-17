King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after buying an additional 63,042 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $3,930,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $170.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $171.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

