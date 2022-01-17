King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Deluxe by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Deluxe by 6.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Deluxe by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Deluxe by 62.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Deluxe by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

DLX opened at $33.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. Deluxe’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.